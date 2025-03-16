What's happening...

WWE on A&E programming lineup for tonight

March 16, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following WWE shows will air tonight on A&E.

-WWE LFG at 7CT/8ET. Undertaker, Mickie James, Booker T, and Bubba Ray Dudley coach developmental wrestlers. The episode is labeled “Speak Your Truth” and features an appearance by CM Punk.

-WWE Rivals airs at 8:30CT/9:30ET and will spotlight The Rock vs. Mick Foley.

-WWE’s Greatest Moments airs at 9:32CT/10:32ET. The show will focus on Steve Austin.

Powell’s POV: It will be interesting to see if Punk’s appearance gives LFG a viewership boost when the numbers are released on Tuesday.

