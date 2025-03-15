Lilian Garcia completes latest full-time run as a WWE ring announcer

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Lilian Garcia revealed that she completed her latest full-time run as a WWE ring announcer. Garcia took to social media (full statement below) to announce that Friday’s Smackdown was the end of her latest full-time stint. She stated that she will continue to work as a ring announcer on Saturday Night’s Main Event shows and will sing at other special events.

Powell’s POV: Garcia returned to WWE in October 2024 as the replacement for Samantha Irvin, who opted to leave the company. It’s unclear whether Mike Rome will be promoted from NXT to take Garcia’s place on Smackdown or if company officials have someone else in mind for the open position.