WWE Raw preview: Early stream time for Monday’s show in Belgium

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.
-WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and John Cena appear in the same building for the first time since Elimination Chamber
-Bron Breakker vs. Finn Balor for the Intercontinental Championship
-Penta vs. Ludwig Kaiser in a No Holds Barred match
-Jey Uso vs. Austin Theory
-Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile
Raw will be live on Monday from Brussels, Belgium in Forest National. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Monday afternoon on Netflix at 2CT/3ET.
