NXT Roadblock in NYC, last week’s NXT TV grade, Robbie Brookside, “Pitbull” Gary Wolfe, Jonny Fairplay

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will air live tonight from New York, New York at The Theater at MSG. The show carries the Roadblock theme and includes NXT Women’s Champion Giulia vs. NXT Women’s North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer in a title vs. title match. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I gave last week’s NXT a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-WWE trainer Robbie Brookside (Robbie Brooks) is 59. He is the father of TNA wrestler Xia Brookside.

-“Pitbull” Gary Wolfe is 58.

-Jonny Fairplay is 51. In addition to co-hosting Pro Wrestling Boom Live podcasts, he also runs his own reality television show podcast network at RealityAfterShow.com, which includes a weekly pro wrestling podcast co-hosted by Heath Haynes.