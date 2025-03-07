John Cena heel turn poll results: Did Dot Net readers love it or hate it?

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

ProWrestling.net readers were asked to share their take on John Cena turning heel on Cody Rhodes. In a poll that started on Saturday night, voters were asked whether they loved or hated the heel turn that took place at Elimination Chamber. 87 percent of our voters voted for “Loved It” while only 13 percent of our voters selected the “Hated It” option.

Powell’s POV: I’m with the majority and look forward to seeing how Cena plays the heel role. Our best match and overall show poll results for the Elimination Chamber event were released earlier this week. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in our polls.