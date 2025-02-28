WWE Speed – Chris Sabin vs. Dominik Mysterio

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Friday on social media with the following match featuring Chris Sabin vs. Dominik Mysterio in the first round of a four-man tournament for a shot at the WWE Speed Championship held by Dragon Lee. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

TODAY on #WWESpeed! It’s @SuperChrisSabin vs. @DomMysterio35 to see who will advance in the No. 1 Contender’s Tournament. Who will punch their ticket to the #WWESpeed Semifinals? 👀 pic.twitter.com/Jcho5AgaL9 — WWE (@WWE) February 28, 2025

Powell’s POV: Dom won the match and will face the winner of the Ivar vs. Yoshiki Inamura match that will air on Wednesday. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media with occasional Friday episodes.