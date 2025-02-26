TKO fourth quarter and 2024 full year earnings report and call, AEW Dynamite, last week’s AEW TV grades, Penta, Sinister Minister, Verne Gagne, Reid Flair

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TKO will release the 2024 fourth quarter and 2024 full year earnings report today. Executives Ari Emanuel and Mark Shapiro will host a conference call to discuss the report today at 4CT/5ET. I will have live notes regarding the WWE related items.

-AEW Dynamite will be live from Oceanside, California at Frontwave Arena. The show features Konosuke Takeshita vs. Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Oceanside. If you are attending this show or another upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-I gave last week’s AEW Dynamite a C+ grade.

-I gave Saturday’s AEW Collision a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-“Sinister Minister” Jim Mitchell is 58.

-Penta is 40.

-The late Verne Gagne was born on February 26, 1926. He died at age 89 on April 27, 2015.

-The late Reid Flair (Richard Reid Fliehr) was born on February 26, 1988. He died of a drug overdose at age 25 on March 29, 2013.