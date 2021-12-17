WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, WWE 205 Live, and NJPW Strong, WWE SuperShows in Illinois and Iowa (reports needed), Nick Dinsmore, Kiyoshi Tamura

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live tonight from Chicago, Illinois at Allstate Arena. The show includes the return of Roman Reigns following a whopping one-week break. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my exclusive audio review.

-Tonight’s AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Garland Texas at Curtis Culwell Center. The show includes Eddie Kingston, Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix, Santana, and Ortiz vs. Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, Matt Lee, Jeff Parker, and Daniel Garcia in a ten-man tag match. Join Colin McGuire for his live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colin’s weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V, who covered 205 Live for us, has left the site. We wish him the best in his future endeavors. Yes, I’m kidding about the future endeavors part. Anish did a great job and he will be missed, and I truly do wish him the very in what’s coming up next for him. We are looking for a new writer to cover the 205 Live show. If you are interested, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are usually available on Sundays, but this week’s reviews may be delayed due to the holiday.

-We are looking reports from the WWE SuperShow events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to either show listed below, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Rockford, Illinois at BMO Harris Bank Center on Saturday with the following advertised matches: Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE Championship.

-WWE is in Des Moines, Iowa at Wells Fargo Arena on Sunday with the following advertised matches: Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE Championship, Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre, King Woods, and Rey Mysterio, and Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan in a Triple Threat for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

Birthdays and Notables

-Kiyoshi Tamura is 52.

-Nick “Eugene” Dinsmore is 46.