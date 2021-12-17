WWE 205 Live preview: Three matches set for tonight’s show (no spoilers)

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Tuesday in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center for tonight’s WWE 205 Live television show.

-Sarray vs. Lash Legend.

-Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon vs. Erica Yan and Fallon Henley.

-Malik Blade and Ru Feng vs. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde.

Powell’s POV: 205 Live streams Fridays on WWE Network at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net staffer Anish V wrapped up his run with Dot Net recently. I thank him for his hard work and wish him the absolute best going forward. With Anish’s departure, we have an opening if there are any volunteers interested in covering 205 Live on a weekly basis. If you are interested, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com