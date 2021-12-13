AEW Dynamite preview: The Winter is Coming lineup

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship.

-Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb.

-MJF vs. Dante Martin for the Dynamite Diamond Ring.

-Wardlow vs. Matt Sydal.

Powell's POV: Wednesday's Dynamite will be live from Garland, Texas at Curtis Cullwell Center.

We are looking for reports from the AEW event in Texas. If you are going to this show or another upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com