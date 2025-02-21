What's happening...

TNA Sacrifice lineup: The early card for the next TNA+ special

February 21, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the TNA Sacrifice event that will be held Friday, March 14 in in El Paso, Texas at El Paso County Coliseum.

-Masha Slamovich vs. Cora Jade for the Knockouts Championship

-Trey Miguel Zachary Wentz, and Ace Austin vs. Wes Lee, Tyson Dupont, and Tyriek Igwe

Powell’s POV: TNA has also announced that the TNA Unbreakable event will stream on TNA+ on Thursday, April 17 from Las Vegas, Nevada at Cox Pavilion during WrestleMania week. The next TNA pay-per-view event will be Rebellion on Sunday, April 27 in Los Angeles, California at the Galen Center.

