AEW Dynamite, last week’s AEW TV poll result and grades, One Man Gang, Pedro Morales

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite was taped on Tuesday in Austin, Texas at HEB Center. The show features Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin vs. Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn for the AEW Tag Team Titles. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from Saturday’s AEW Grand Slam in Brisbane, Australia. If you are attending either show or another upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received an B grade in our post show poll from 26 percent of our voters. F finished second with 25 percent of the vote each. C was a close third with 21 percent. I gave Dynamite a B grade.

-I gave Saturday’s AEW Collision a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-One Man Gang (George Gray) is 65. He also worked as Akeem in WWE.

-The late Pedro Morales died at age 76 on February 12, 2019 following a battle with Parkinson’s disease.