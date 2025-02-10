WWE Raw preview: Elimination Chamber qualifiers set for tonight’s Netflix show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match

-Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match

-New Raw roster member AJ Styles appears

-Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair returns

Powell’s POV: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor has been announced as a future Elimination Chamber qualifying match. Raw will be live from Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).