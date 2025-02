CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Malakai Black’s run with AEW is over. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that Black’s AEW contract expired on Sunday.

Powell’s POV: Black has already been removed from the AEW website’s roster page. I know I’m not alone in suspecting that we’ll need to get used to calling him Aleister Black again soon.