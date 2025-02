CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Miro is no longer with AEW. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that the two sides agreed to part ways.

Powell’s POV: Miro’s last match was at the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view on December 30, 2023. Per the Cagematch.net listing, Miro worked just 36 matches during his run with the company, which started in September 2020. Will this move lead to the return of Rusev Day?