NXT TV results (2/4): Moore’s review of Oba Femi and Trick Williams vs. Grayson Waller and Austin Theory, Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair appears

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live February 4, 2025 on The CW Network

[Hour One] Vic Joseph, Corey Graves, and Booker T were on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

Separate shots of Roxanne Perez, Giulia, Bayley, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, Oba Femi, and Trick Williams were shown as they were arriving at the Performance Center…

Fatal Influence were out first. Stephanie Vaquer ws out next…

1. Jacy Jayne (w/Fallon Henley, Jasmyn Nyx) vs. Stephanie Vaquer. Stephanie soaked in “Stephanie” chants from the Performance Center crowd. Vaquer dominated the early collar and elbow with Jacy Jayne complaining about it. Vaquer got a two count off a Gutwrench rollup. Vaquer went right into a side headlock. Jayne got to her feet and tossed Vaquer into the corner. Jayne hit Vaquer with rapid kicks in the corner. Vaquer reversed a corner splash.

Vaquer blocked a Sunset Flip and hit Jayne with a leg drop for a two count. Vaquer paintbrushed Jayne with boots in the corner. Jayne used the hair to slam Steph to the mat. Stephanie dodged a Senton and gave Jayne Booker T’s favorite wrestling move, the hip thrust face smashes by Stephanie. Henley distracted Stephanie which allowed Jayne to hit her in the face with a baseball slide heading into break.[c]