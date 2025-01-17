Powell’s TNA Impact Hit List: Nic Nemeth and Joe Hendry, Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. PCO and Sami Callihan in a non-title match with Genesis ramifications, Jake Something vs. Laredo Kid

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA Impact Hits

TNA Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. PCO and Sami Callihan in a non-title match: This was a strange main event for the Genesis go-home show. Sure, they tried to tie it into the pay-per-view by adding the stipulation that PCO and Callihan would be added to the title match at Genesis if they won this match, but it felt like a reach since the title match was built around it being a first time ever matchup between the Hardys and The Rascalz. Ultimately, though, the action was solid and the TNA crowds adore the Hardys.

Jake Something vs. Laredo Kid: A solid match that was capped off by Something hitting a cool powerbomb from the top rope. The broadcast team did a great job of putting over the move, while the production crew did their part by airing several replays. This was another reminder that even though we’re in the midst of an era where wrestlers kick out of nearly every big move imaginable, it’s still possible to make a move stand out if it’s presented properly (see the Kevin Owens’ piledriver in WWE).

Leon Slater vs. Trent Seven: A solid opener with Slater picking up another win. I am still baffled by the decision to have Seven turn on Mike Bailey and leave him lying during Bailey’s final appearance with the company. It’s even worse now that Seven has apparently worked his final TNA show. Bailey was a star in TNA and the creative forces really should have used his departure to elevate the right person rather than using it to turn a guy who seemed unlikely to escape the mid-card even if he had re-signed with the company. Anyway, hopefully Slater’s recent wins are a sign that the creative forces are finally getting behind him.

Steve Maclin and Eric Young vs. “First Class” AJ Francis and KC Navarro: A soft Hit for a decent match. Maclin and Young going over was logical given that they are facing Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers at Genesis, while First Class do not have an advertised match.

Final push for TNA Genesis: There were a lot of little things that served as good final pay-per-view hype. Everything from Jordynne Grace and Tessa Blanchard fighting at the end of the show to the Masha Slamovich and Rosemary confessional to Ace Austin’s video promo to the Mike Santana and Josh Alexander segment helped sell Genesis. This wasn’t a home run episode, but it was an effective go-home show.

TNA Impact Misses

Nic Nemeth and Joe Hendry face-to-face meeting: A minor Miss. This was the only go-home segment that fell below my expectations. I’ve enjoyed the way Ryan Nemeth has been heeling it up while his brother plays the part of the babyface TNA World Champion. Unfortunately, this was Ryan’s weakest mic work since this storyline started, and Nic saving his brother by taking out Hendry with a superkick didn’t leave me excited about the TNA Title match at Genesis. Rather, it put too much of the focus on Ryan when it felt like the final push should have been more about this being a showdown match between the two babyfaces. After hitting a grand slam with the great Hendry video package last week, this final angle came off like they were conditioning fans to expect a screwy finish involving Ryan on Sunday.

Join me for my live review of TNA Genesis on Sunday.