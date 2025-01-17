WWE Smackdown results (1/17): Powell’s live review of Tiffany Stratton vs. Bayley for the WWE Women’s Championship, Solo Sikoa’s return, Motor City Machine Guns vs. Los Garza

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,325)

San Diego, California at Pechanga Arena

Aired live January 17, 2025 on USA Network

[Hour One] Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett were shown walking through a concourse area and then onto the main floor of the venue. They hyped the WWE Women’s Championship match. An arrival shot aired of Tiffany Stratton, followed by Bayley walking backstage. Jimmy Uso’s arrival shot was shown, and then Carmelo Hayes was shown walking backstage. Tessitore and Barrett were at their desk and said no one was more deserving to open the show than the hometown Hall of Famer himself.

Rey Mysterio made his entrance in street clothes while he was introduced by ring announcer Lilian Garcia. Tessitore noted that we’re two weeks away from the Royal Rumble and 92 days away from WrestleMania. Rey smiled and the crowd roared before breaking into a 619 chant. Rey welcomed the fans to Smackdown.

Rey said it felt great to be home in front of his people, his city, and his family (he said his daughter was in the crowd). Rey declared for the Royal Rumble match. Rey recalled winning the 2006 Rumble match after entering at number two, and then going on to become a world champion at WrestleMania.

Rey said the competition is heavy this year before listing some of the other entrants. Rey said it will be tough. He said when he won in 2006, he did it for a friend that everyone knows well. An “Eddie” chant broke out.

Kevin Owens’ entrance theme interrupted and he walked out holding the winged eagle title belt. Owens stood on the stage and told Rey that he was sorry about interrupting him. Owens said he had to come out when he heard Rey say he will win the Rumble.

Owens said there’s no one in the industry that he respects as much as Mysterio. Owens spoke about his own WrestleMania moments. Owens entered the ring and said he believes Rey can win the Rumble. Owens told Rey to promise that he will select him as the champion to face so that he can have his dream WrestleMania match against Rey.

Mysterio said that with all due respect, Cody Rhodes is the champion, not Owens. Rey said that if he wins the Rumble and Owens beats Cody, he would be more than happy to face him for the title at WrestleMania. Owens barked at Mysterio that he is the champion.

Rey said that Owens was acting so delusional that he reminded him of his son Dominik. Owens tried to hit Rey with the title belt, but Rey avoided it and threw punches at him. Rey kicked Owens’ knee and got him in position for a 619, but Owens scurried out of the ring before Rey could perform the move. By the way, Owens wore a t-shirt that read, “The Canadian Dream – Son Of A Security Systems Technician”…

Backstage, Naomi told Bianca Belair that there were no leads on who attacked Jade Cargill. Belair apologized for something that happened during their match last week. Naomi dismissed it and they were chummy while talking about their upcoming match…

Nia Jax and Candice LeRae made their entrance for the opening match heading into a commercial break… [C]

Powell’s POV: Angry and delusional KO is the best KO. The Rey homecoming was nice. H turned 50 last month, so there’s no telling how many more of these he has as an active wrestler.