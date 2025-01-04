NJPW Wrestle Dynasty lineup (live coverage tonight): The full card for tonight’s Tokyo Dome event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for New Japan Pro Wrestling Dynasty, which will be held tonight (North American time) in Tokyo, Japan at the Tokyo Dome.
-Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ricochet for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship
-Shota Umino vs. Claudio Castagnoli
-David Finlay vs. Brody King
-Yota Tsuji vs. Jack Perry for the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship.
-Kenny Omega vs. Gabe Kidd
-Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Katsuyori Shibata
-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Tomohiro Ishii for the Never Openweight Championship and AEW International Championship
-Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb vs. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi in a three-way for the vacant IWGP Tag Team Titles
-NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone vs. Rev Pro Women’s Champion Mina Shirakawa in a title vs. title match
-Eight-man gauntlet match featuring four wrestlers from NJPW and four from CMLL
-(Pre-Show) Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara vs. Sho and Yoshinobu Kanemaru for the ROH Tag Team Titles
-(Pre-Show) Willow Nightingale vs. Persephone vs. Athena vs. Momo Watanabe in a four-way for the International Women’s Cup
Powell’s POV: The pre-show streams tonight at 9CT/10ET, and the main card starts at 10CT/11ET. The event is available via live via New Japan World and TrillerTV.com. Join me for my live review starting right after my live review of AEW Collision concludes.
Be the first to comment