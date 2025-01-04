NJPW Wrestle Dynasty lineup (live coverage tonight): The full card for tonight’s Tokyo Dome event

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for New Japan Pro Wrestling Dynasty, which will be held tonight (North American time) in Tokyo, Japan at the Tokyo Dome.

-Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ricochet for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

-Shota Umino vs. Claudio Castagnoli

-David Finlay vs. Brody King

-Yota Tsuji vs. Jack Perry for the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship.

-Kenny Omega vs. Gabe Kidd

-Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Katsuyori Shibata

-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Tomohiro Ishii for the Never Openweight Championship and AEW International Championship

-Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb vs. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi in a three-way for the vacant IWGP Tag Team Titles

-NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone vs. Rev Pro Women’s Champion Mina Shirakawa in a title vs. title match

-Eight-man gauntlet match featuring four wrestlers from NJPW and four from CMLL

-(Pre-Show) Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara vs. Sho and Yoshinobu Kanemaru for the ROH Tag Team Titles

-(Pre-Show) Willow Nightingale vs. Persephone vs. Athena vs. Momo Watanabe in a four-way for the International Women’s Cup

Powell’s POV: The pre-show streams tonight at 9CT/10ET, and the main card starts at 10CT/11ET. The event is available via live via New Japan World and TrillerTV.com. Join me for my live review starting right after my live review of AEW Collision concludes.