NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 19 results: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Shota Umino for the IWGP World Hvt. Championship, AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita vs. Never Openweight Champion Shingo Takagi for both titles

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New Japan Pro Wrestling “Wrestle Kingdom 19”

January 4, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan at the Tokyo Dome

Streamed live on New Japan World and TrillerTV.com

Walker Stewart and Chris Charlton were on commentary.

Pre-Show: Hirooki Goto won the New Japan Ranbo to earn a shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

1. Robbie Eagles and Kosei Fujita defeated Kushida and Kevin Knight, Clark Connors and Drilla Moloney, and TJP and Francesco Akira in a four-way Tokyo Terror ladder match to win the IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Titles. There were plenty of big ladder spots along with some really awkward moments, but there was more good than bad.

2. Mayu Iwatani defeated AZM to retain the IWGP Women’s Championship. A very good match.

3. El Phantasmo defeated Ren Narita, Jeff Cobb, and Ryohei Oiwa in a four-way to win the NJPW TV Title. It was nice to see Phantasmo win the title after he returned late last month from a medical layoff.

4. Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Evil in a lumberjack match. Katsuyori Shibata saved Tanahashi from a post match attack. Shibata, who was wearing an AEW jacket, challenged Tanahashi to a match at Wrestle Dynasty. Tanahashi accepted the friendly challenge.

5. Konosuke Takeshita (w/Don Callis) defeated Shingo Takagi to retain the AEW International Championship and to win the Never Openweight Championship in a title vs. title match. Another very good match. Takeshita will now defend both titles against Tomohiro Ishii at Wrestle Dynasty.

6. El Desperado defeated Douki to win the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship. Douki suffered a serious elbow injury while performing a top rope seated senton onto Desperado on the ringside floor. It looked like he put his hand down to brace his fall and his elbow blew out. The match was called off and Desperado was declared the winner via forfeit.

7. Yota Tsuji defeated David Finlay to win the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship. A very good match. Tsuji will defend his newly won championship against Jack Perry at Wrestle Dynasty.

8. Tetsuya Naito defeated Hiromu Takahashi. Good storytelling between the longtime LIJ allies. After the match, Naito held his fist in the air. Takahashi eventually bowed and then put his fist up. They also hugged at ringside before exiting together.

9. Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Shota Umino to retain the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Umino drove a motorcycle around main floor as part of his entrance. Umino was booed several times during the match. Umino’s father Red Shoes Unno was the referee. At one point, Umino stomped on Sabre while Sabre was under the bottom rope. Red Shoes tried to call him off for a rope break, but Umino shoved him to the mat. Later, Umino had a late flurry of offense, but Sabre eventually took control when Umino’s ankle gave out due to Sabre targeting it throughout the match. Sabre hit a Gotch-style piledriver and followed up with a Sabre Driver that resulted in a three count. The match went over 40 minutes. Sabre will defend his title against Ricochet at Wrestle Dynasty.

Powell's POV: I feel bad for the guys in the main event because they worked hard, but the match just didn't measure up to some of the past Tokyo Dome main events. For that matter, while this was an enjoyable show that had some strong matches, it wasn't particularly memorable by Wrestle Kingdom standards.