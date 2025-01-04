WWE Royal Rumble reportedly to be held in Saudi Arabia

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is planning to hold the 2026 Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that the deal is locked in and an announcement could be made as soon as Monday’s Raw premiere on Netflix.

Powell’s POV: Saudi Arabia played host to “The Greatest Royal Rumble” event in 2018. Although WWE is in the midst of a ten-year agreement with the Saudis, this will be the first time that one of the company’s “Big Four” premium live events will be held in Saudi Arabia. The company seamstresses will be working overtime to come up with full body suits for the thirty women who will compete in the Royal Rumble match.