WWE Smackdown preview: U.S. Title match set for next week’s show

January 4, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Smackdown.

-Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight for the U.S. Championship

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live on Friday from Portland, Oregon at Moda Center. Join me for my weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

