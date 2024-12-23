Bandido comments on the head injury he suffered during ROH Final Battle

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Bandido took to social media to comment on the head injury he suffered while performing a missile dropkick during Friday’s ROH Final Battle. “What a weekend!” Bandido wrote on Instagram (view the full statement below). “I have nothing left but to thank God for allowing me to wake up another day after everything that happened! The blow was in a delicate area of ​​my head, now we just have to wait until there is no brain inflammation.

“Thanks to all my people who have been sending me messages asking about my current status!! It has been difficult to deal with myself these days, too much frustration invades my head. The hardest battle of my life is coming, with myself!! The only thing I can tell you is that I will try to return to the ring a thousand and one times!! Whether I achieve it at some point or I just keep trying.”

Powell’s POV: It’s been a tough road for Bandido, who finally returned after being sidelined since June 2023 by a wrist injury that required multiple surgeries. Here’s wishing him all the best in his recovery from the head injury.