Becky Lynch lands a role in Star Trek streaming series

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE star Becky Lynch (Rebecca Quin) announced via social media that she has a role in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. Lynch will be part of the bridge crew on the new Paramount+ series that is expected to debut in 2025.
Powell’s POV: The series has already been renewed for a second season even before the season one premiere. Congratulations to Lynch for landing the gig. Here’s hoping that her character can avoid wearing a red shirt and make it to the second season.
Not your average average Starfleet officer! I’m beaming in to the first season of @StarTrek: Starfleet Academy on @ParamountPlus. pic.twitter.com/GlCCttnCIO
— Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 16, 2024
