Becky Lynch lands a role in Star Trek streaming series

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE star Becky Lynch (Rebecca Quin) announced via social media that she has a role in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. Lynch will be part of the bridge crew on the new Paramount+ series that is expected to debut in 2025.

Powell’s POV: The series has already been renewed for a second season even before the season one premiere. Congratulations to Lynch for landing the gig. Here’s hoping that her character can avoid wearing a red shirt and make it to the second season.