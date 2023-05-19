WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, WWE and NXT live events (reports needed), Malakai Black, Taichi, Kip Sabian, Andre the Giant, Pat Roach

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live tonight from Columbia, South Carolina at Colonial Life Arena. The show features Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa meeting face-to-face with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) either tonight or on Saturday.

-AEW Rampage was taped on Austin, Texas at Moody Center. The show includes Jade Cargill defending the TBS Title in an open challenge. Join me for our live review as the show airs today at 5:30CT/6:30ET on TNT. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-We are looking for reports from the WWE and NXT live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-NXT is in Tampa, Florida at University Area Community Complex tonight with a live event. NXT does not list any matches for its live events.

-NXT will be in Orlando, Florida at Englewood Neighborhood Center on Saturday with a live event.

-WWE is in Fayetteville, North Carolina at Crown Coliseum on Saturday with a Supershow live event featuring the following advertised matches: Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor, and Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Bayley in a Triple Threat for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-WWE is in Hampton, Virginia at Hampton Coliseum on Sunday with a Supershow live event following advertised matches: Rhea Ripley vs. Tegan Nox for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor in a street fight, and Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Bayley in a Triple Threat for the Raw Women’s Championship, Austin Theory vs. Rey Mysterio for the U.S. Title, and Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan vs. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Birthdays and Notables

-Taichi (Taichiro Maki) is 44.

-Malakai Black (Tom Budgen) is 38.

-Kip Sabian (Simon Kippen) is 31.

-The late Andre the Giant (Andre Rene Roussimoff) was born May 19, 1946. He died of heart failure at age 46 on January 27, 1993.

-The late Pat Roach was born on May 19, 1937. He died at age 67 on July 17, 2004 following a battle with throat cancer.