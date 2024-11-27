AEW Dynamite and Collision taping in Chicago (reports needed), last week’s Dynamite poll results and grade, Evan Karagias, Davey Boy Smith, Hiro Matsuda, Buddy Roberts

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite is live tonight from Chicago, Illinois at Wintrust Arena. The show includes the start of the Continental Classic tournament. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite and Collision taping in Chicago. If you are attending this show or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received an F grade in our post show poll from 46 percent of the voters. D finished second with 30 percent of the vote. I gave Dynamite a D grade and thought it was a lousy go-home show.

-AEW Collision had the week off due to AEW Full Gear.

Birthdays and Notables

-Evan Karagias is 51.

-The late Davey Boy Smith was born on November 27, 1962. He died of a heart attack at age 39 on May 28, 2002.

-The late Hiro Matsuda (Yasuhiro Kojima) died from prostate cancer at age 62 on November 27, 1999.

-The late Buddy Roberts (Dale Hey) died of pneumonia at age 65 on November 26, 2012. The Freebirds great also had a long battle with throat cancer.