AEW announces the Continental Classic entrants and leagues

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW announced the list of wrestlers who will take part in the 2024 Continental Classic tournament. Watch the selection show below or via YouTube.com.

The following wrestlers were announced for the Blue League of the Continental Classic tournament.

-Kazuchika Okada (AEW Continental Champion)

-Kyle Fletcher

-Daniel Garcia

-The Beats Mortos

-Mark Briscoe

-Shelton Benjamin

The following wrestlers were announced for the Gold League of the Continental Classic tournament.

-Will Ospreay

-Juice Robinson

-Brody King

-Ricochet

-Claudio Castagnoli

-Darby Allin

Powell’s POV: Tony Khan will announce the first Continental Classic matches for this week’s Dynamite and Collision on Monday via social media. The round robin tournament starts on Wednesday’s Dynamite and will conclude at the Worlds End pay-per-view on December 28. The matches will have 20-minute time limits and no one is allowed at ringside. Pinfalls or submissions are worth three points, while one point is awarded to each wrestler for a draw.