WWE Raw, Pro Wrestling Boom Live, Josh Mathews, Cruz Del Toro, Beth Phoenix, Anthony Ogogo, Juventud Guerrera, Aliyah, Art Barr

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live from Glendale, Arizona at Desert Diamond Arena. The show features Bianca Belair vs. Nia Jax in a WarGames advantage match. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Pro Wrestling Boom Live returns today at 1CT/2ET. Co-host Jonny Fairplay and I will be taking your calls coming out of AEW Full Gear. All pro wrestling questions are welcome during the show, which is available to stream live at PWAudio.net.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Glendale and Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and Collision taping in Chicago. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Josh Mathews (Josh Lomberger) is 44 today.

-Cruz Del Toro (Raul Mendoza) is 33 today.

-Beth Phoenix (Elizabeth Kocianski-Copeland) turned 44 on Sunday.

-Anthony Ogogo turned 36 on Sunday.

-Juventud Guerrera turned 50 on Saturday.

-Aliyah (Nhooph Al-Areebi) turned 30 on Saturday.

-Art Barr died on November 23, 1994 at age 28 due to unknown circumstances.