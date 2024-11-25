What's happening...

NXT TV preview: Two titles matches and Iron Survivor qualifiers set for Tuesday’s show

November 25, 2024

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Tony D’Angelo vs. Shawn Spears for the NXT North American Championship

-Fallon Henley vs. Tatum Paxley for the NXT Women’s North American Championship

-Kelani Jordan vs. Giulia in an Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying match

-Ethan Page vs. Axiom in an Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying match

Powell’s POV: Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.