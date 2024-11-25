NXT TV preview: Two titles matches and Iron Survivor qualifiers set for Tuesday’s show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Tony D’Angelo vs. Shawn Spears for the NXT North American Championship

-Fallon Henley vs. Tatum Paxley for the NXT Women’s North American Championship

-Kelani Jordan vs. Giulia in an Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying match

-Ethan Page vs. Axiom in an Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying match

