NXT TV preview: Two titles matches and Iron Survivor qualifiers set for Tuesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.
-Tony D’Angelo vs. Shawn Spears for the NXT North American Championship
-Fallon Henley vs. Tatum Paxley for the NXT Women’s North American Championship
-Kelani Jordan vs. Giulia in an Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying match
-Ethan Page vs. Axiom in an Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying match
