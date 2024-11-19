WWE Survivor Series WarGames lineup: The updated card for the Thanksgiving weekend event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Survivor Series WarGames event that will be held Saturday, November 30 in Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena.

-Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and one TBA vs. Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Bronson Reed in a WarGames match

-Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Iyo Sky, and Naomi vs. Nia Jax, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Tiffany Stratton, and Candice LeRae in a WarGames match

-Gunther vs. Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship

Powell’s POV: The women’s WarGames match was announced during Monday’s Raw. My live review of Survivor Series will be available as the show streams on Peacock. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same night audio review of WWE Survivor Series WarGames for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).