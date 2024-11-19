Powell’s WWE Raw Hit List: Bronson Reed vs. Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus for the Intercontinental Title, War Raiders vs. Dominik Mysterio and Carlito

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw Hits

Bronson Reed vs. Seth Rollins: The Solo Sikoa distraction finish was weak, yet perhaps necessary if it’s going to be the storyline reason for Rollins teaming with OG Bloodline in the WarGames match. Reed and Rollins had another good outing even though I preferred their previous match at Crown Jewel. It was a wise move to leave the OG Bloodline’s fifth man a mystery heading into Smackdown. Rollins is a logical choice with Reed on the other side, but Roman Reigns trying to contact Paul Heyman was an interesting development. I can’t rule out the possibility that Heyman will return with CM Punk or perhaps even Brock Lesnar if the company is willing accept the backlash that will come with booking him.

Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus for the Intercontinental Title: A quality match before the cheap finish with Ludwig Kaiser attacking both men. I can’t argue with anyone who came away annoyed by Raw’s top two matches concluding with cheap finishes. In this case, it was actually encouraging to see Kaiser attack both men and enter the Intercontinental Title mix. It seemed like Kaiser had slipped back into henchmen mode in recent weeks, but those days are apparently over based on the speech that Gunther gave him about being his own man.

War Raiders vs. Dominik Mysterio and Carlito: A soft Hit. The match went a bit longer than necessary, but the War Raiders going over was the right call given that they are next in line for a shot at the World Tag Team Titles. The post match attack by Finn Balor and JD McDonagh was both fine and forgettable.

WWE Raw Misses

Women’s WarGames match: The storyline build was rushed and going with a second WarGames match feels forced and unnecessary. This actually would have been a fun traditional Survivor Series elimination tag team match.

“American Made” Chad Gable, Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, and Ivy Nile: Gable and Nile’s mixed match with Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega was Hit worthy. The Miss is for the American Made faction being an early disappointment. Perhaps the Creeds and Nile need more seasoning, but Gable did a great job during his pursuit of the Intercontinental Championship and now he’s slid back into the role of goofy faction leader who loses most of his matches.