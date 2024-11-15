Powell’s TNA Impact Hit List: TNA Champion Nic Nemeth vs. Brian Myers in a non-title match, Mike Santana vs. KC Navarro, Joe Hendry vs. Ryan Nemeth

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA Impact Hits

“The Northern Armory” Josh Alexander, Judas Icarus, and Travis Williams vs. Steve Maclin, Jonathan Gresham, and Eric Young: A well worked six-man tag match with a good finish that played into the ongoing story involving Maclin and Young. In-ring credibility is a start, but Icarus and Williams need character development.

Mike Santana vs. KC Navarro: A solid showcase match for Santana. Navarro got some offense, but most of it followed an AJ Francis distraction. Navarro was also given a moment at the end of the match when he surprised the crowd by kicking out of a sit-out powerbomb. Santana continues to stand out as a strong candidate to be a future world champion.

“The Rascalz” Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz vs. Jake Crist and Alan Angels: This match was mostly about The Rascalz, but it was nice to see Crist back in a TNA ring. He had a really nice run with the company and hopefully he can work his way back into a meaningful position.

Joe Hendry vs. Ryan Nemeth: Hendry’s gag at the expense of Nemeth’s career is good for a laugh and created a reason for Ryan to want the match. There was no mystery regarding the outcome, so this followed the show trend of being a showcase match.

TNA Impact Misses

TNA Champion Nic Nemeth vs. Brian Myers in a non-title match: The match was well worked, but this made for a flat television main event. I understand that Myers’ tag team partner Eddie Edwards is getting the next title shot. Wait, why is Eddie Edwards getting a title shot when he’s spent most of his time teaming with Myers? Anyway, this just wasn’t a very compelling segment. On the bright side, the post match angle added more friction between Nemeth and Hendry, so at least they seem to be building to an eventual rematch.

The System’s ring ceremony: Okay, so we only saw highlights. But what’s up with all of the rings in pro wrestling these days? There’s a Dynamite Diamond Ring, Crown Jewel rings, and now the System members all made their own rings. Gee, I can’t wait for shitty ring finishes in TNA.

Rosemary vs. Jada Stone: Yet another showcase match. This would have been fine on a typical show, but it felt like overkill in that it followed the other showcase matches.