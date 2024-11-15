TNA Impact results (11/14): Moore’s review of TNA Champion Nic Nemeth vs. Brian Myers in a non-title match, Mike Santana vs. KC Navarro, Joe Hendry vs. Ryan Nemeth

CategoriesImpact TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

TNA Impact (Episode 1,060)

Taped November 8, 2024 in Fayetteville, N.C. at Crown Arena

Aired November 14, 2024 on AXS TV

Highlights from last week’s TNA Impact aired. The TNA Cross the Line theme aired…

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt were on commentary. Jade Chung was the ring announcer…

Entrances for the opening match took place…

1. Mike Santana vs. KC Navarro (w/AJ Francis). Navarro used his quickness to avoid Santana’s power moves and finisher lariat. Navarro continued to use his quickness to parry Santana’s moves. Santana no sold a dropkick to the back while KC went to gloat with AJ. Santana caught a distracted Navarro with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Santana hit Navarro with a few chops at opposite corners. Santana used his weight to block a rollup.

Santana took down Navarro with a strong chop for a two count. Navarro dove to the arms of AJ to avoid Santana. Navarro caught Santana with a dive when he was distracted with AJ. Santana no sold some chops from Navarro. Navarro took down Santana with a dropkick for a two count. Navarro got another two count after a double stomp. Santana staggered Navarro with a enzuigiri. Navarro came back with a draping wrecking ball kick a dive for a two count.

Santana caught Navarro out of the air and hit him with a reverse and normal Power Bomb for a good nearfall. Santana waited until Navarro got up to nail him with Spin the Block for the victory.

Mike Santana defeated KC Navarro via pinfall in 6:26.

John’s Thoughts: A good match while it lasted, but it lasted as long as it needed too given Navarro’s role as the stepping stone to get to AJ Francis. Navarro did start the match getting no-sold, but he got to use his speed to look credible at points. Good speed vs. power dichotomy in a nice small amount of time. AJ Francis has developed into a solid mid card heel to the point where I don’t mind Santana having to deal with him while they rejigger their main event scene. They are doing a great job making Mike Santana an every-man babyface. Hopefully they continue to give him promo time too because he’s a great all-rounder.

Gia Miller interviewed TNA Champion Nic Nemeth and his brother Ryan Nemeth. Gia talked about Ryan taking on Joe Hendry while Nic faces Brian Myers. Gia pointed out that Nic requested for his match to be a title defense, but Director of Authority Santino Marella refused the request again. Nic said he totally understands, because it’s above his pay grade. Nic said even then people know he’s a fighting champion that steals the show.

He said he’s representing the title proudly. Nic then said he’s going to face Eddie Edwards in a title defense at the Turning Point TNA Plus show. Nic said that even Ryan knows what happens when the System gets involved; there’s going to be cheating and backstabbing. He said even then, he’s going to steal the show and remain champion. Ryan said he’s going to make sure to be by Nic’s side to counter The System.

Ryan said before he helps Nic he has to take care of that “lying, two faced, two pump chump, fraud, snake” Joe Hendry. Ryan said that Joe Hendry’s music video from last week is ruining his life so he has to take care of Joe. Nic wished Ryan luck in his upcoming match…

Tom Hannifan plugged upcoming segments…[c]

A replay aired of Trent Seven betraying Mike Bailey at the end of last week’s TNA Impact…

John’s Thoughts: So, if you go to TNA’s roster page on their website, they removed Mike Bailey from it. According to reports I’ve seen, his contract recently ran out and last week’s betrayal was seemingly a writeoff. Also, due to WWE’s relationship with TNA, I would think that TNA wouldn’t have to write off Bailey if he were WWE bound (think Grace and Hendry going back and forth). It looks like there’s a good chance he signs with AEW. I hope he doesn’t. Mostly because it’ll be easy for him to fade into the background. In WWE/NXT he’ll stand out and get to show why he is one of the best wrestlers in the world. In the ring, in my opinion, Bailey is a top 5 in ring talent the last two years and definitely the workhorse.

GIa Miller interviewed Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy, and Ace Austin about their upcoming six person tag team match at Turning Point. Trent Seven barged in to cut Gia off. Trent said they should be talking more about the low blow heard around the world rather than these three guys. Matt and Jeff asked Trent what was wrong with him with him betraying Bailey. Jake Something and Alexander Hammerstone showed up and blindsided Matt, Jeff, and Ace. Santino showed up and yelled at the heels to go away. Santino then said “I need a doctor”…

Entrances for the next match took place…

2. “The Rascalz” Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz vs. Alan Angels and Jake Crist. Wentz and Crist started the match at a stalemate during the chain wrestling sequence. Crist hit Wentz with a dropkick. Wentz came back with a enzuigiri. Trey and Angels tagged in. The Rascalz hit Angels with signature moves from Chris Bey and The Motor City Machine Guns (The Muta Lock into a Dropkick). Angels hit Trey with a deadlift Fisherman Suplex.

Crist tagged in and hit Trey with a Yakuza Kick for a two count. Angels fell on Trey for a two count. Trey got a window of opportunity after hitting Angels with a German. Wentz and Crist tagged in with Wentz having momentum. Hannifan noted that Wentz made history this year by carrying the TNA X Division Championship on a WWE PLE for the first time. Wentz hit Crist with a PK and Standing Shooting Star. The Rascalz tried to get their tandem offense on Crist, but Angels dragged Wentz to ringside.

Trey dodged Jake’s savate kick. Angels crotched Trey on the top rope. Crist hit Trey with a Tower of London. Angels hit Trey with a splash. Zach broke up Alan’s pin. The Rascalz hit both opponents with stereo strikes. Trey hit ANgels with a Spinebuster. Wentz hit Crist with an assisted catapult superkick and double stomp. Wentz quickly caught Angels with a Corkscrew Plancha. Trey picked up the pinfall in the ring.

The Rascalz defeated Jake Crist and Alan Angels via pinfall in 6:18.

John’s Thoughts: A few Miley Cyrus references and a bong full of weed, leading to the Rascalz finding their mojo back? I’ll take it. As quirky as it was, I at least appreciate the effort to acknowledge the losing streak and how the Rascalz are refocusing on winning. Would be a fun set of opponents to build to face Matt and Jeff for the titles. Fun to see Crist and Angels back. Hope they find a way to stick around longer because both are very talented. Even though we’ve only seen Jake Crist for guest appearances the last few years, I still remember how great he was when he was the “Golden X Division Champion” when he first got to show off how good he can be as a singles wrestler. I thought that guy had world title potential back then and wonder if he has those aspirations these days?

A promo aired of Spitfire, Dani Luna and Jody Threat, talking to each other about their ongoing feud with Ash by Elegance and Heather by Elegance…[c]

An ad aired for the TNA Genesis PPV in January…

Entrances for the next match took place. Tom Hannifan plugged the season finalie of Eric Young’s AXS TV show where he reviews vinyl records. Hannifan also made sure to honor Steve Maclin for Veteran’s Day due to Maclin being a proud US Marine…

3. “The Northern Armory” Josh Alexander, Judas Icarus, and Travis Williams vs. Eric Young, Jonathan Gresham, and Steve Maclin. Maclin ran through Williams early on. Icarus tagged in and ate a forearm from Maclin. Maclin kept jawing with Alexander. Gresham tagged in and hit Icarus with a delayed German Suplex. Young tagged in and hit Icarus with a dropkick. Maclin tagged in and hit a stereo boot with Young on Icarus.

Alexander distracted Maclin which allowed the Northern Armory to trap Maclin in their corner. Alexander hit Maclin with a German Suplex heading into the regular commercial.[c]

Maclin caught Williams with a Knee Plus for a window of opportunity. Young and Alexander tagged in with Young having the momentum. Young hit Alexander with the Youngblood for the nearfall. Alexander came back with chained German Suplexes. Gresham and Icarus tagged in when Young escaped. Icarus and Gresham traded strong style Fighting Spirit right hands. Icarus hit Gresham with a PK and neckbreaker for a nearfall.

Williams tagged in. Gresham avoided both opponents. Williams managed to hit Gresham with a dropkick for a two count. Alexander tagged in. Alexander went for a C4 on Gresham. Young and Maclin dragged Icarus and Williams to ringside. Gresham rolled up Alexander for a two count. Icarus and WIlliams used strikes to dump Gresham off the top rope. Icarus and Williams hit their double team finisher, a dropkick driver combo, on Gresham. Maclin broke up their pin.

Maclin chased Alexander around. Icarus and Williams swarmed Maclin with strikes. Gresham tagged in Young who hit Alexander with a Death Valley Driver. Young put Alexander in a Tree of Woe so Maclin could hit him with a spear. Young went for his elbow drop, but Maclin was in the way, giving Alexander mounted punches. Young got in Maclin’s face for being in the way. Gresham took out Icarus with a moonsault and took out Williams with a suicide dive.

Icarus and Williams recovered and took out Young and Gresham at ringside. In the ring, Alexander caught Maclin with a C4 Spike for the victory.

The Northern Armory defeated Steve Maclin, Eric Young, and Jonathan Gresham via pinfall in 9:45 of on-air time.

The babyface team bickered a little bit after the match…

John’s Thoughts: A frantic match which made for an entertaining six person tag. It’s good to give the Northern Armory wins out of the gate as to not bust their credibility out of the gate. Coming out of their recent good match, Maclin and Alexander have had a solid feud. I would like to see Icarus and Williams pick up a clean win or two as to elevate them above cannon fodder status (which Hannifan actually alluded to early on in this match). Young is fine in the utility-veteran role. Gresham kinda feels directionless and extra now. What happened to all those cool vignettes and the Muta mask (Yes, the “sickness” and “Doc Kushida” parts sucked, but I thought that the non-cheesy parts were actually cool). I kinda hope they double back to “Dark” Jonathan Gresham, as long as they don’t do that weird contagion gimmick along with it.

Frankie Kazarian was backstage, cutting a promo alongside his Call Your Shot trophy, Kazarian said it didn’t matter that TNA decided to air vault footage last week of him getting hit by a Gore earlier in this year. He said what matters is that he beat Rhino to win the Call Your Shot trophy at Bound for Glory. He said he also beat Rhino in his home town on the very night he became a Hall of Famer. Kazarian said he should be the Hall of Famer.

Kazarian said TNA has offended and embarrassed the King of TNA for airing that vault footage last week. Rhino showed up and told Kazarian that Kazarian may have beat him at Bound for Glory, but Rhino doesn’t need a trophy to prove that he can beat Kazarian’s “f-cking ass”. Kazarian yelled “you can’t swear? He swore!!!” to end the segment…

Tom Hannifan plugged upcoming segments…[c]

Steve Maclin ran into Santino Marella backstage and told him to do something about Josh Alexander. Maclin walked past Santino and asked Eric Young what was wrong with him out there? Young said they’ve teamed before and Maclin needs to trust him. Gresham got in between them and said that he has both of their backs against The Northern Armory. After Gresham left, Young got in Maclin’s face, saying it’s all about Maclin and him learning how to trust people…

Ryan Nemeth came out first. Say his name, and he appears! I believe in Joe Hendry! Clap clap! Joe Hendry made his entrance for the next match. Hendry took the mic for his usual pre-match promo. Hendry talked about how he knows that Ryan is upset about the movie that was “The Ryan Nemeth Story”. Joe said they might have rushed things and missed a few things.

Hendry said since they were here now, they can show the “Director’s cut”. Hendry said he told his production team to scour the earth to find all the things of Ryan Nemeth’s life to form a long video package. Hendry told them to roll the footage. The lyrics were still “He’s Nic Nemeth’s brother… The end!”. They played it again because the crowd chanted “one more time”. Ryan Nemeth attacked Joe during Joe’s promo…

4. Joe Hendry vs. “The Hollywood Hunk” Ryan Nemeth. Ryan dumped Joe to ringside. Ryan worked on Joe with methodical offense. A “where’s your brother” chant ensued for Ryan. Ryan hyped himself out of a cravate. Ryan came back with a tackle in the corner and went back to the methodical offense. Hendry got a window of opportunity after slamming Ryan off the top rope.

Joe rallied with clotheslines and a Fallaway Slam. Hendry did his signature kip up and turn. Hendry hit Ryan with a delayed Standing Ovation Uranage for the win.

Joe Hendry defeated Ryan Nemeth via pinfall in 4:37.

Tom Hannifan plugged upcoming segments heading into break…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Simple and sweet match with Ryan Nemeth serving his usual role as the speed bump before facing Nic Nemeth. A little bit more notable with Joe Hendry lampshading Ryan’s role as “just being Nic Nemeth’s brother”. Ryan did play a heel role this time and I wonder if that is a signal that Nic’s heel turn is imminent. What makes it interesting is Nic is playing things fairly straight, even coming to Joe Hendry’s defense over Ryan’s. Of course, there’s the looming specter of JBL looming.

An ad aired for TNA’s Turning Point show…

Rosemary got a televised entrance for the next match. Rosemary’s opponent was “already in the ring”…

5. Rosemary vs. Jaida Stone. Rosemary dominated the early test of strength with the smaller opponent. Stone tried to rally with right hands. Stone caught Rosemary with a kick, but Rosemary quickly came back with a Sidewalk Slam for a one count. Rosemary hit Stone with a Baseball Slide and Upside Down on the apron. Rehwoldt talked about Rosemary having the visual win at Bound for Glory, but decided to do more damage and ultimately costing her a Choo the tag titles.

Rosemary hit Stone with an Exploder Suplex for a two count. Rosemary put Stone in a cravate. Stone escaped with a jawbreaker. Stone hit Rosemary with a huracanrana. While Stone was hyping herself up, Rosemary hit Stone with a spear. Rosemary hit Stone with a Wing Clipper for the victory.

Rosemary defeated Jaida Stone via pinfall in 3:50.

Rosemary kissed the forehead of Stone after the match. Tom Hannifan plugged the main event heading into the break…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Side note, I don’t like to focus on size all the time, but Jaida Stone is very small. I just say this because Rosemary and the Referee looked very large by comparison (where Rosemary is usually the same size as most of her opponents). Anyways, take two! This was where Rosemary was before the sudden pivot due to the NXT partnership (which is seemingly still active). They were in the process of rebooting her, and I think doing a decent job. Her tag team with Wendy Choo was a bit of a dud (even though I’m happy Rosemary got a chance have a run in WWE for a bit). I’m hopeful that this run will be solid (but every time I’ve been hopeful, they’ve let me down with Rosemary pushes. Look at me being hopeful, and that weird booking with Wendy Choo popping up!).

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt checked in on commentary. Hannifan sent the show to clips from a promo from The System before the show. Eddie Edwards talked ab out how the System picked themselves up and are back. Myers said The System are a dynasty. Moose said The System are the past, present, and future and you should always trust the system. All the system members put their fists out to show rings…

Rehwoldt and Hannifan tried to do more recap, but they were cut off by Alisha Edwards saying “do you want to know something”. Alisha said The System is stronger than ever. Alisha said they all wear rings to prove they are united. Alisha yelled at the crowd to shut up because they were drowning her out. Alisha said the rings show they dominate the entire company of TNA. Alisha said The System talks the talk and walks the walk.

Alisha said Brian Myers is returning from injury better than ever to take on the “so called” world champion. Alisha paused to acknowledge the boos. Alisha said at Turning Point, her husband is bringing the world championship to wear it belongs, the System. Alisha then said that she carried Masha Slamovich when they were a tag team and last week’s win was a fluke win. Masha Slamovich made her entrance to confront Alisha.

Masha said if last week was a fluke, Alisha should prove it. Masha proposed a No DQ match between her and Alisha next week for the Knockouts title. Alisha agreed when Tasha Steelz showed up by her side. Jordynne Grace then made her entrance to join Masha’s side. Grace said as long as she’s looking forward to see Masha kick Alisha’s ass again, Grace still has a rematch coming her way. Grace said whoever wins next week, and it’s pretty easy to see who will win, will see Grace at Turning Point…

The following segments were plugged for next week: Masha Slamovich vs. Alisha Edwards in a No-DQ match for the TNA Knockouts CHampionship, Jody Threat vs. Ash by Elegance, Frankie Kazarian vs. Rhino, and Alex Hammerstone, Jake Something, and Trent Seven vs. Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Ace Austin.

Nic Nemeth was about to make his entrance, but he made sure to check on Ryan Nemeth, who was in pain and being checked in by a medic. Santino told Nic to make his entrance. On his way to the ring, he ran into Frankie Kazarian. Kazarian said he was sorry about his brother being a jobber. Kazarian told Nic to have a good match and not get too distracted…

Entrances for the main event took place. Hannifan noted that Nemeth and Myers last faced each other in a singles match 8 years ago (in WWE). Say his name, and he appears! I believe in Joe Hendry! Clap clap! Joe Hendry made his entrance to join the commentary team for the next match…

6. TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth vs. Brian Myers (w/Alisha Edwards, Eddie Edwards) in a non-title match. Myers ducked to ringside to avoid a superkick. Hannifan noted that Nemeth one in one move the last time he faced Myers 8 years ago. Myers tripped up Nic and choked Nic on the ropes. Eddie choked Nic when the ref wasn’t looking Joe Hendry hyped up the return of the TNA Turkey Bowl match at Turning Point and said that he’ll be a part of it.

Nic used a Power Whip on Myers. Nic used an amateur rollup for a two count. Myers used a backslide for a two count. Myers blocked a superkick but took an Angle Slam from Nemeth. Eddie tripped up Nic at ringside. The referee saw it and ejected Eddie from ringside. Nemeth dumped Myers to ringside to avoid a Roster Cut. Myers recovered and tossed Nic into the steel steps.[c]

Myers was dominating with methodical offense back from the break. After a few minutes, Nemeth got a moment of respite after hitting Myers with a dropkick. Nemeth rallied with clotheslines and a Stinger Splash. Nemeth hit his signature ten elbow drops on Myers for a two count. Nemeth tuned the band, but Myers came back with kicks and a Impaler for a two count.

Nemeth reversed a Roster Cut into a DDT and FameAsser for a two count. A “that was three” chant ensued. Alisha hit Nemeth with a kendo stick when the referee wasn’t looking. Myers hit Nemeth with a Spear for a two count. Hendry said he’s seen enough, as he left the commentary table. Hendry put Alisha on his sholder and carried her to the back. Nemeth hit a distracted Myers with a Superkick and Danger Zone for the victory.

Nic Nemeth defeated Brian Myers via pinfall in 11:15 of on-air time.

Eddie Edwards ran back to the ring and blindsided Nemeth. Eddie and Myers put the boots to Nic. Joe Hendry ran out and hit Eddie and Myers with a kendo stick. Nemeth defended himself, thinking Joe was going to hit him. Joe held back and both men kept the peace to close the show…

John’s Thoughts: Hannifan did try to invoke both men’s past in WWE (by referencing an 8 second match), but that wasn’t much to make this even more of a speedbump than the Joe vs. Ryan match was. It seems like they are taking the basic approach to the Turning Point build. It’s fine, they are working in conjuction with WrestleCade this time; but ultimately I still think that these TNA plus shows muck up the long term booking towards PPVs. Rather than get any progression on the Nic Nemeth and JBL mystery, we just got more wheel spinning.

I would say this was a step down from last week. Understandable because last week had a killer main event. If you take the main event away from last week’s show, you get a similar show as this week where it’s a formula build towards the less-consequential TNA Plus show at WrestleCade. That said, if you wanted to watch this show, this was a harmless two hours of television. Where you can get some utility is if you get frustrated at the jarring booking of AEW, TNA is a more cohesive and logically booked show that’s easy to watch.

