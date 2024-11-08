AEW All In: Texas Kickoff Party details

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW issued the following press release on Friday.

November 8, 2024 – All Elite Wrestling today announced a special AEW All In: Texas Kickoff Party on Wednesday, November 20 from 6-9 PM CT at Texas Live! in Arlington. The event is free and open to the public and will celebrate the AEW All In: Texas event coming to Globe Life Field on Saturday, July 12, 2025.

The AEW All In: Texas Kickoff Party will feature photo opportunities with the stars of All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor, rare AEW memorabilia displays, exclusive AEW merchandise for purchase, special AEW giveaways and an opportunity to view that evening’s episode of AEW Dynamite live on the Texas Live! screens. In addition, all fans in attendance will have the first opportunity to purchase tickets for AEW All In: Texas before they go on sale to the general public.

AEW and ROH Stars scheduled to appear include Dustin Rhodes, Jeff Jarrett, Thunder Rosa, Athena, Sammy Guevara, The Outrunners and Abadon (talent subject to change).

AEW All In: Texas takes place Saturday, July 12, 2025 from Globe Life Field. The event will air live around the world on pay-per-view and marks the first time an AEW pay-per-view event has ever been held in Texas. It will also be the first-ever professional wrestling event ever held at Globe Life Field.

For the latest information regarding the AEW All In: Texas Kickoff Party, please visit AllEliteWrestling.com.

Powell’s POV: We are looking for reports from anyone who attends the event. If you plan to attend the party and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.