AEW Collision lineup (live coverage tonight): The lineup for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.
-Adam Copeland defends the TNT Title in a Cope Open Challenge
-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “The Infantry” Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo in a quarterfinal tournament match for the vacant AEW Tag Team Titles
-“Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin vs. Ricky Starks and Big Bill in a quarterfinal tournament match for the vacant AEW Tag Team Titles
-Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Vincent, Dutch, and Lance Archer
-Thunder Rosa vs. Lady Frost
-Kyle O’Reilly in action
Powell's POV: Collision will be held in London, Ontario at Budweiser Gardens. Collision airs Saturdays on TNT at 7CT/8ET.
