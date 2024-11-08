ROH on HonorClub results (11/7): Robinson’s review of Josh Woods vs. AR Fox, Aaron Solo vs. Tomohiro Ishii, Athena calls an Emergency MEM, Sammy Guevara vs. Preston Vance

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 89)

Taped November 2, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Liacouras Center

Streamed November 7, 2024 on HonorClub

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were on commentary, and Bobby Cruise was the ring announcer…

*Unless otherwise noted, all matches started and ended with the Code of Honor handshake…

The show started with a rundown of the matches. There was also a recap of the developments between The Righteous and the tag champs from last week…

1. “The Infantry” Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo (w/Shane Taylor) vs. Tom Mitchell and Trace Parker. Bravo lit up Parker in the corner with some chops. Dean did some choking behind the ref’s back and Bravo laid in a big boot. Bravo hit a huge running right hand and then his wrap around DDT. Infantry hit Boot Camp from a new position, but then hit Parker with Two to the Head (a double stomp) for the pinfall…

“The Infantry” Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo defeated Tom Mitchell and Trace Parker by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: The heel turn is complete, STP gets bigger and there’s a big swagger to everyone here. I think this is going to work out just fine.

A commercial aired for AEW Full Gear focused on Jon Moxley…

2. “SAP” Angelico and Serpentico vs. Shawn Donavon and LSG. After some early arm work, Serpentico did a double stomp to the arm of Donavon. SAP did some hip tosses and an assisted dropkick in the corner to LSG. Serpentico hit some charging attacks in the corner and then “10 punches” in the corner. Donavon came back with a back suplex. Serpentico got hit with a step up enzuigiri from LSG and Donavon hit a sit out sky high for a two count. Serpentico got the hot tag to Angelico who hit some clotheslines and then his step up clothesline off an opponent’s back. Angelico hit his rewind kick and got a small package for a two count. Angelico grabbed a cradle for another two count. SAP locked in dual submissions for the tap out victory…

“SAP” Angelico and Serpentico defeated Shawn Donavon and LSG by submission.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Angelico busting out yet another new submission hold, crazy. Tag squash matches take so long because you have to get the formula hot tag spot in, oy.

Backstage, Lee Moriarty reminded viewers about his Pure Rules Renaissance. Moriarty told Matt Taven that he’s not on his level when it comes to Pure Rules…

3. Preston Vance vs. Sammy Guevara (w/Dustin Rhodes). Sammy went for an early GTH but had to settle for a roll up for a two count. Vance hit a shoulder tackle. But Sammy did a back flipping leapfrog and hit a drop kick. Sammy teased a dive and hit a pose. Vance blocked a wheelbarrow with a slingshot back suplex that sent Sammy to the floor. Sammy hopped back in the ring and hit a flipping dive that Vance just stood there too long for. Still on the outside, Sammy hit some chops and then tried a springboard move off the barricade only to get suplexed on the floor.

Vance ran Sammy into the barricade and then back in the ring for a two count. Vance locked in a chin lock that showed a bunch of light. Vance hit a big slam, but Sammy popped up for a superkick before falling for the double down. The men traded forearms in the middle until Sammy hit a flying forearm. Sammy hit a roll-in cutter for a two count. Sammy tried GTH again, but Vance blocked and hit his discus lariat. Sammy slid around a suplex attempt and hit GTH for the pinfall.

Sammy Guevara defeated Preston Vance by pinfall in 6:10.

After the match, the lights went down and snapping could be heard. Vincent said over the house mic “Hear what I’m saying?” and then the lights went back to normal and Sammy’s music played again…

Robinson’s Ruminations: Sammy beating Vance, who was only built up in ROH and only for like two to three weeks, isn’t really the big victory they tried to make it out to be. Also, Sammy had a real hard time getting Vance up for the GTH, and Vance really isn’t all that big. Sammy needs another finisher. The Righteous tease was pretty weak.

An Outrunners video package aired, showing off the official Outrunner’s fanny pack…

4. Lee Johnson and EJ Nduka vs. Philly Collins and Marino Tenaglia. After some chain wrestling from Johnson, Tenaglia had the misfortune of getting Nduka tagged in. Nduka hit a Stinger splash and some punches in the corner. Nduka hit a huge diving clothesline. Johnson and Nduka did some quick tags in the corner, but Tenaglia hit a step up enzuigiri on Johnson to get back in it. Nduka got away and took out both jobbers. Nduka hit a double clothesline on them and tagged in Johnson. Johnson hit a DVD and performed a standing moonsault on Collins. Nduka hit a huge spinebuster and Johnson hit a frog splash for the pinfall.

Lee Johnson and EJ Nduka defeated Philly Collins and Marino Tenaglia by pinfall in 4:15.

Robinson’s Ruminations: The new team still rolling through jobbers, but this might be the happiest I’ve seen Lee Johnson yet.

A recap aired of the Athena and Abadon hardcore match from last week. My God, that looked violent and I might have to go back and watch it…

Backstage, Athena said she “killed” Abadon while Lexi cradled the ROH Women’s Title belt. Athena said she needed to go on a world tour. Billie Starkz slid into frame, and Athena left. Lexi asked if Billie came to apologize. Billie said that Athena was going to forgive her, but Lexi just told her to go sit in minion time out…

Robinson’s Ruminations: Wait, didn’t Billie already leave? We’re going to continue with some “will she, won’t she” for a while more? Yawn.

5. Diamante vs. Rachael Ellering. Ellering hit a shoulder block and a gut wrench suplex. Ellering went for her Swish splash but Diamante got the knees up. Diamante stomped Ellering in the corner and then did a rope face wash, something I haven’t seen for a long time. Diamante hit a drop kick in the corner for a two count. Ellering came back with a rolling elbow and her Swish splash for a two count. Diamante raked the eyes to get out of a fireman’s carry and then hit her crossroads finisher to get the pinfall.

Diamante defeated Rachael Ellering by pinfall in 4:40.

After the match, Diamante called for Red Velvet off mic, and Velvet appeared from behind her for a quick fight. Diamante fled as Velvet celebrated with her title belt…

Robinson’s Ruminations: Nearly five minutes, and almost nothing of note. A pretty boring match from two talented women.

A recap aired of the Texas Death Match at Death Before Dishonor from the summer focused on the return of Leyla Hirsch…

6. Leyla Hirsch vs. Tina San Antonio. Hirsch hit a shoulder tackle but Tina did some punches and shoulder blocks in the corner. Hirsch hit a drop kick in the corner. Tina raked the eyes and hit a spinning side slam but missed an elbow drop. Tina ran into the corner shoulder first hard and then got German suplexed. Hirsch hit a big knee lift for the pinfall.

Leyla Hirsch defeated Tina San Antonio by pinfall in 2:40.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Hirsch is back and she hasn’t seemed to have have lost a step. This was a squash match. Nothing to see here.

Backstage, Matt Taven said everyone else is nothing but opinions. Taven said he spits facts, and said he can’t stand not having all the championships on his record…

A recap aired of the Fight Without Honor from Dynamite between The Learning Tree and The Conglomeration…

Robinson’s Ruminations: And that will probably be the only time we see the ROH World Champion on this show. Not saying it’s a bad thing, because my old favorite, Chris Jericho, is stale these days.

7. Aaron Solo vs. Tomohiro Ishii. Solo tried a shoulder block and some forearms to no effect. Ishii hit a short clothesline to send Solo to the mat. Ishii hit some chops but Solo hit a drop toe hold into the ropes. Solo choked Ishii in the ropes. Ishii got back to his feet and asked for more strikes. Ishii hit a huge shoulder tackle out of the corner. Ishii chopped Solo in the corner for a bit and then hit a Saito suplex for a two count.

Solo blocked a suplex but after some reversals ate a german suplex. Solo hit a flipping suplex and went up top and hit a double stomp for a two count. Solo hit an inside cradle for a two count but then ate a headbutt to the gut. Ishii hit a clothesline and got a two count. Ishii tried his brainbuster but Solo slid out and hit a spin wheel kick. Ishii caught a superkick attempt and hit a step up enzuigiri. Ishii hit his brainbuster for the pinfall.

Tomohiro Ishii defeated Aaron Solo by pinfall in 5:30.

Robinson’s Ruminations: This was the formula Ishii match. Nothing wrong with it, but it’s getting a bit boring at this point.

The Righteous made their entrance for a tag match. Sammy Guevara and Dustin Rhodes blindsided them and a pull apart brawl commenced. Sammy and Dustin ended up in the ring holding the high ground, but Vincent said “that’s what I’ve been waiting for” as they retreated back to the tunnels…

Robinson’s Ruminations: Not much to see here, but it was a nice break from the normal ROH formula of how shows are laid out.

8. Nick Wayne (w/Mother Wayne, Kip Sabian) vs. “Fancy” Ryan Clancy. Wayne kicked away the Code of Honor. After some lock up work Wayne posed. Clancy did some Fancy work getting out of an arm wringer that got the crowd going hard and sent Wayne to the mat. Wayne held the hair a bit but Clancy hit a huge leapfrog, a crossbody and a monkey flip out of the corner. Wayne hit a hotshot on the ropes to send Clancy to the floor. Wayne hit a DDT on the floor as the announcers decried the move. Back in the ring Wayne hit a neckbreaker. Wayne hit a snapmare and a couple of quick leg drops for a two count.

Wayne hit some elbows to the top of the head and then locked in a seated cravat. Clancy missed a dropkick, but got a couple of quick rollups for nearfalls. Both men ran into each other head first in what looked like an unplanned spot but it worked. Clancy hit a pair of knee lifts and a Thesz press. Clancy hit a Russian leg sweep for a two count. “Let’s go Fancy” chanted the crowd. Wayne hit a short arm stunner and a big boot, but Clancy hit a drop kick that sent Wayne to the floor. Clancy threw Wayne back in and went to the top but Wayne pushed the ref into the ropes and Clancy fell. Wayne hit a dragon suplex and Wayne’s World for the pinfall.

Nick Wayne defeated Ryan Clancy by pinfall in 7:30.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Nice showcase match for Wayne against a surprisingly interesting babyface in Clancy. He looks pretty generic, but has great babyface fire. I’d love to see more of Clancy.

Backstage, The Infantry grabbed a camera man and walked into a locker room where Taylor and Moriarty were. STP asked a bunch of security where Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara are. After Moriarty kicked one in the face, someone said they were seen in catering. The Infantry took care of the rest of the security and hit the last one with Two to the Head. Taylor said that Sammy and Dustin have stolen property and they want it back…

A throwback match aired of an older version of Shane Taylor Promotions vs. Mexisquad for the ROH Six Man Tag Team Championships from Feb 19, 2021 from Baltimore Md. MAriya Kanellis-Bennett was on commentary with Riccaboni and Coleman…

9. Josh Woods (w/Mark Sterling, Ariya Daivari) vs. AR Fox. Sterling did his usual heel mic work as he and his athletes made his way to the ring. There was some ugly chain wrestling at the start, that I think was a shoot and it was ugly because it was Woods just manhandling Fox in powerful ways. Woods hit a shoulder block. The men traded hip toss blocks. Fox hit a low bridge and then a big floating dive to Woods on the outside. Back in the ring, Woods caught a leapfrog attempt and Fox landed on his face. Sterling kept trying to get the crowd to chant “Athletes Rule” but they kept saying “sucks” as Woods clubbed the chest of Fox.

Woods stretched Fox in the ropes and then Sterling got in a choke behind the ref’s back. Fox got thrown into the buckle hard and Woods did a cocky cover for a two count. Woods threw some knees and got another one count. Woods hit a backbreaker clothesline combo for a two count. Woods locked in a chinlock with a knee in the back. Fox finally made a comeback with a rope hung DDT for a double down. Fox tried some clotheslines but Woods ate them, but then Fox hit a slingblade and popped to the top and hit a swanton dive for a two count.

Sterling got on the apron for a distraction but it didn’t really do anything. The men fought for a suplex and Woods ended up grabbing it and then both men fell outside over the ropes in a scary spot. Fox hit a cutter out of nowhere outside. Fox threw Woods in the ring and tried a springboard move but ate a knee lift that got a two count cover for Woods but Fox grabbed the ropes to get out. Woods went for chaos theory but Fox sat down on it for a one count nearfall. Woods put Fox on the top rope backwards, but Fox fought out. Woods tried to hit the ropes to crotch him but Fox flipped out. Fox hit a ton of offense that ended with a top rope 450 for the pinfall.

AR Fox defeated Josh Woods by pinfall in 11:00.

After the match, Nick Wayne attacked Fox from behind and hit some suplexes on him as Mother Wayne and Kip Sabian looked on from the ramp…

Robinson’s Ruminations: The early part of this match got overshadowed by Sterling on the outside interacting with the fans. The back of the match was just kind of slow and plodding.

10. The Butcher vs. Katsuyori Shibata. Shibata rolled into a kneebar but Butcher grabbed the ropes to escape and fled to the outside. Butcher got Shibata to chase and was able to hit some clotheslines and then raked the back. Back in the ring, Butcher locked in a half crab that Shibata got to the ropes to break. Butcher hit a half nelson backbreaker for a two count. Shibata came back with some knees and a big boot. Shibata hit some chops in the corner to wake up the quiet crowd. Shibata hit a corner dropkick and a half hatch suplex for a two count. Shibata went for PK but Butcher hit a clothesline. Butcher went for a brainbuster but Shibata locked in a sleeper and then hit PK for the pinfall.

Katsuyori Shibata defeated The Butcher by pinfall in 4:30.