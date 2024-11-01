ROH on HonorClub results (10/31): Athena vs. Adadon in a Halloween Ring of Horror match for the ROH Women’s Title, Josh Woods vs. Tomohiro Ishii

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 88)

Taped October 26, 2024 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa at Alliant Energy PowerHouse

Streamed October 31, 2024 on HonorClub

1. Beef and JD Drake beat Peter Avalon and Preston Vance

2. Johnny TV defeated Deonn Rusman

3. “Gates Of Agony” Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona over CSJ and Dave Dutra

4. Reyna Isis defeated Lady Frost

5. Matt Taven defeatbeat Aaron Solo in a Pure Rules match

6. “The Righteous” Dutch and Vincent over Jay Marston and Solomon Tupu

7. Tomohiro Ishii defeated Josh Woods (w/Ariya Daivari, Mark Sterling)

8. Action Andretti, Dante Martin, and Darius Martin (w/Leila Grey, Lio Rush) beat Dante Leon, Jah-C, and Trip Jordy

9. Billie Starkz defeated Blair Onyx

10. “The Infantry” Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo (w/Lee Moriarty, Shane Taylor, Trish Adora) defeated “Spanish Announce Project” Angelico and Serpentico

11. Diamante beat Aminah Belmont

12. “The Dark Order” Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno and John Silver over Beefcake Boulder, Bulk Bronson, and Jacked Jameson

13. Komander (w/Alex Abrahantes) beat Ariya Daivari (w/Josh Woods, Mark Sterling)

14. Athena (w/Lexy Nair) defeated Abadon in a Halloween Ring Of Horror match to retain the ROH Women’s Title

Powell’s POV: Sam Robinson’s review and audio review will return next week.