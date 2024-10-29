NXT TV preview: Tonight’s Halloween Havoc fallout show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Nathan Frazer and Axiom vs. Je’Von Evans and Cedric Alexander for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Charlie Dempsey vs. Lexis King (w/William Regal) for the NXT Heritage Cup

-Tatum Paxley vs. Wendy Choo in a casket match

-Zaria’s in-ring debut

-Adriana Rizzo calls out her attacker

Powell’s POV: NXT also announced Lola Vice vs. Jaida Parker with Dawn Marie as special referee for the Wednesday, November 6 television show that will be held at 2300 Arena. Tonight’s NXT will be live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).