NXT on The CW live coverage, last week’s NXT TV poll results and grade, Paul Orndorff

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will air live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes Nathan Frazer and Axiom vs. Je’Von Evans and Cedric Alexander for the NXT Tag Team Titles. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Last week’s NXT television show received a A grade in our post show poll from 41 percent of the voters. C finished second with 24 percent of the votes. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-The late Paul Orndorff was born on October 29, 1949. He died on July 1, 2021 following a battle with dementia.