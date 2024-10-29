Limitless Wrestling “Fresh Blood” results (10/26): Vetter’s review of Donovan Dijak vs. Alec Price, LSG vs. Aaron Rourke, Ava Everett vs. Megan Bayne

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Limitless Wrestling “Fresh Blood”

October 26, 2024 in Yarmouth, Maine at Yarmouth Amvets Post #2

This is their usual venue, and they always draw well here; it appears to be 400 or so today. Troy Nelson and Johnny Torres provided commentary.

* Dezmond Cole came to the ring to start the show, carrying his newly-won Limitless Title; he is in blue jeans and is NOT dressed to wrestle. He talked about all the work it took to get to where he is today. He put over the hard work done by everyone in the locker room. He was interrupted by former champion Channing Thomas and Sidney Bakabella. Channing said he’s not wrestling Zilla Fatu, because Zilla is reckless and dangerous. Channing instead wants a rematch against Cole tonight. Aiden Aggro attacked Cole from behind! Zilla Fatu came out and chased them off! Looks like we’re getting a tag team match later on!

1. Rip Byson and Perry Von Vicious vs. Kodai Nozakai and Jet Wei. These two are from Kyushi Pro; I’ve never heard of them before. I have compared PVV to Chris Hero and Byson to a shorter Brodie Lee. Jet is thin and he wore green-and-white trunks. Nozaki is a big man, on par in size with Rikishi. (His whole look makes me think of Yokozuna but he’s not nearly that big.) Perry and Jet Wei opened, and Wei hit some deep armdrags. Perry hit a delayed vertical suplex. Rip and Kodai entered at 2:00 and traded shoulder blocks. Kodai hit a Pounce. They traded forearm strikes with Kodai getting the better of the exchange. Kodai suplexed Perry. Both KP guys splashed onto Perry.

Byson entered and hit a series of chops on Jet. Kodai hit a spear at 5:30 on Byson. Jet hit a Northern Lights Suplex on Byson for a nearfall. Kodai hit a splash to the mat, and JEt hit a frogsplash on Byson for a nearfall at 7:30. Perry set up for a Razor’s Edge on Kodai, but he spun him to the mat. Perry dove through the ropes onto Kodai. Byson hit a Burning Hammer and dumped Jet on top of his head; luckily, he seemed okay. Byson hit a moonsault for the pin. Good action but I absolutely cringed at Jet’s landing in the final seconds.

Rip Byson and Perry Von Vicious defeated Jet Wei and Kodai Nozakai at 8:42.

2. Seabass Finn vs. Joseph Alexander. I don’t think I’ve seen Alexander before, and I’ll make a comparison to indy wrestler Kylon King. Seabass wore an ugly singlet; while I don’t like how it looks, I do like that he’s trying to break away from this (limiting) gimmick. He’s improved enough that he doesn’t need a cartoonish gimmick. They immediately traded mat holds. Alexander hit a gut-wrench suplex into the corner at 3:30 and hit repeated forearm strikes to the back of the head. Finn hit an enzuigiri. They suplexed each other over the top rope, and Alexander suplexed him on the wood floor! He rolled Finn back into the ring and got a nearfall at 6:30. Finn caught Alexander’s leg and hit his fisherman’s brainbuster for the pin out of nowhere. Decent.

Seabass Finn defeated Joseph Alexander at 7:33.

* Listed next was Ashley Vox and a mystery partner vs. Paris Van Dale and a mystery partner. Vox came out first, and she has her sister, Delmi Exo, wearing her crown. They hugged in the ring and I’m smelling a heel turn. Paris came out and jawed at them, and yep, Delmi superkicked Vox, then hit a package piledriver on her. The commentators were shocked she would do this “to her own flesh and blood!” Delmi got on the mic and berated Ashley. Delmi said it is “our shine to shine.” Paris dumped Ashley to the floor, and Vox was helped to the back. Kristara, a Canadian I’ve seen several times in C*4 Wrestling and a handful of Northeast indies, came to the ring. So, we are getting a singles match instead.

3. Kristara vs. Delmi Exo. Delmi is taller and she immediately grounded Kristara. She hit a Northern Lights Suplex at 1:30 for a nearfall. Kristara hit a swinging backbreaker over her knee and a running kick in the corner, then a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. Delmi hit a package piledriver for the pin. Decent but shockingly short.

Delmi Exo defeated Kristara at 3:46.

* Joseph Alexander was interviewed backstage. He said he’s been exiled since February, so he’s happy to be back. He was angry at people for holding him back. We then went to a backstage interview with Seabass Finn. He noted he’s not a comedy act anymore. (GOOD this is the sort of promo I wanted to hear from him.)

4. Zilla Fatu and Dezmond Cole vs. Channing Thomas (w/Sidney Bakabella) and Aiden Aggro (w/J-Heru). The heels stalled on the floor, so Zilla hip-tossed Dezmond over the top rope and onto them to begin. In the ring, Zilla bodyslammed Channing. Channing tried a headbutt, but Zilla no-sold it while Channing collapsed. Aggro entered; Cole hit a stunner on Aiden at 2:00. Cole hit a Lionsault, then a rolling guillotine leg drop for a nearfall. The heels began to work over Dezmond. Channing hit a decapitating clothesline for a nearfall at 4:30. He hit a German Suplex for a nearfall at 6:30 as they kept Cole grounded. Cole finally hit an enzuigiri on Channing, and Zilla got the hot tag at 10:00.

Zilla hit a backbody drop and a Bubba Move-type move. He hit Stinger Splashes in opposite corners on each heel, then a pop-up Samoan Drop on Aggro for a nearfall. Zilla dove over the top rope onto Channing at 11:30. Zilla hit a top-rope frogsplash onto both heels for a nearfall. He set up for the Samoan Spike, but J-Heru hopped on the apron, so Zilla hit the Samoan Spike on him instead. Aiden hit a Shining Wizard on Cole for a believable nearfall at 13:00. Cole hit an enzuigiri on Channing. He trapped Channing’s head in the corner and kicked him in the face. Zilla slammed Channing to the mat. Zilla hit a leaping Samoan Spike on Aggro and pinned him. Fun match. The babyfaces celebrated in the ring afterwards.

Zilla Fatu and Dezmond Cole defeated Channing Thomas and Aiden Aggro at 14:30.

* Backstage, Kristara was interviewed and she is disappointed she fell short. She said she has to come back to prove herself. We then went to Delmi and Paris backstage, where they made excuses for why they turned on Ashley Vox. Paris said that Ashley said she didn’t have any friends, but Paris just proved her wrong. We then went to Ashley Vox, who challenged her sister Delmi to a match in December. Another backstage interview, with Dezmond Cole saying he wants to be a fighting champion, and he’ll take on the winner of a Rumble match in December. He also issued an open challenge.

5. Ava Everett (w/LSG) vs. Megan Bayne. Cosmic cutie Ava wore alien ‘bunny ears.’ She and LSG wore fairly similar pink with blue trim. Megan wore a beautiful gold and black outfit that I presume is new; I haven’t seen it before anyway. Again, at 5’11”, she is much taller and has a clear strength advantage, too. Ava slapped her; Megan dumped her to the floor, and Ava regrouped at ringside. Back in the ring, Megan hit a shoulder tackle that dropped her, then a bodyslam at 1:00. Bayne hit a flying clothesline for a nearfall. Megan missed a Stinger Splash, and Ava immediately hit a stunner for a nearfall. Ava hit a DDT for a nearfall at 3:30, then a running boot to the face in the corner for another nearfall. Bayne fired up and slapped her. Ava low-bridged the top rope, and Megan fell to the floor, where LSG stomped on her.

In the ring, Ava applied a rear-naked choke and kept Megan grounded, but Bayne was able to flip Ava off her back to the mat at 6:30. Bayne hit a suplex and a running clothesline in the corner. LSG tried to interfere but she knocked him to the mat. Megan picked up Ava for a delayed vertical suplex, then a sliding clothesline for a nearfall. Ava hit a Lungblower to the chest for a nearfall at 8:30. Megan hit a Samona Drop for a nearfall, but LSG put Ava’s foot on the bottom rope. Bayne rolled to the floor and jawed at LSG; it allowed Ava time to dive to the floor on her. In the ring, Ava hit a missile dropkick for a nearfall. Ava hit a superkick at 10:00, but Megan hit a flying clothesline. LSG hopped on the apron, so Bayne kicked him to the floor. Bayne then hit a Tombstone Piledriver on Ava for the pin.

Megan Bayne defeated Ava Everett at 10:36.

* LSG jumped in the ring and stomped on Bayne, which brought out Aaron Rourke! It’s time for our next match!

6. Aaron Rourke vs. LSG (w/Ava Everett.) Rourke marched into the ring and immediately hit a forearm on LSG and we’re underway. LSG hit a Helluva Kick and a missile dropkick for a nearfall. He hit a series of chops in the corner. LSG hit a hard clothesline at 2:30 and he began stomping on Rourke and keeping him grounded. LSG spun him and slammed Rourke face-first for a nearfall at 4:00. Rourke hit a Lungblower to the chest. Rourke hit a flying leg lariat. Rourke went to the top rope at 7:00 but Ava distracted him. LSG immediately hit a butterfly powerbomb move for a believable nearfall. Bayne returned to ringside, put Ava on her shoulders, and slammed her face-first on the apron. Meanwhile, Rourke also put LSG on his shoulders and slammed him face-first to the mat for the pin. Solid match.

Aaron Rourke defeated LSG at 8:05.

7. Donovan Dijak vs. Alec Price. These two have fought before, and it goes without saying that Dijak has the size, weight and overall body mass advantage. Dijak hit his discus Mafia Kick at the bell! He stomped on Price and was dominating early on. He tossed Price to the floor at 1:00 and we got a “holy shit!” chant. Dijak went to the floor and did a Gorilla Press into the ring! However, Price hit a tornado DDT on the floor and they were both down at 3:00. They got up and traded blows in front of the fans. Price leapt off the ring apron and crashed onto Dijak, who was seated on a chair in the front row, and the crowd chanted “Northeast Beast!” at Price.

They got back into the ring. where Dijak tossed Price across the ring at 5:00. Price hit his pop-up dropkick and a rolling cannonball into the corner for a one-count. Price hit his series of running knee strikes in the corner, then the Emergency second-rope leg drop at 7:00. He hit a doublestomp to the chest as Dijak was tied upside down in the ropes and got a nearfall. DIjak fired up and hit some blows. Price hit a tornado DDT, then a dive through the ropes and barreled onto Dijak at 11:00. In the ring, Dijak hit a sit-out chokeslam bomb for a nearfall. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees, then while standing.

Price hit a Mafia Kick and a superkick; Dijak hit a superkick, then his discus Mafia Kick for a nearfall at 13:30. He set up for Feast Your Eyes, but Price turned it into a Victory Roll for a nearfall, but he grabbed the ropes for leverage, and the ref saw it. Price hit his Surprise Kick (step-up mule kick) for a believable nearfall. Price argued with the ref; Dijak accidentally crashed into the ref. Price tried for a low blow kick but Dijak blocked it. Dijak nailed Feast Your Eyes (pop-up knee strike) and scored the pin. A very good match.

Donovan Dijak defeated Alec Price at 15:32.

* Dijak got on the mic and put Price over, saying he has so much potential.

Final Thoughts: Price just had an entertaining match against the (much bigger) Brian Cage on AEW/ROH TV, and he works really well with guys much bigger than he is. Dijak continues to look like a star in every one of his post-WWE matches. These two mesh well and this was a fun main event and easily best match of the show. The rest of the show was okay but nothing really must-see, either. I guess I’ll go with the opener for second best, largely because I saw two new faces that really intrigued me. I’ll go with Bayne-Everett for third. The Zilla/Cole tag match was fine, but it was a pretty standard tag match. I really wouldn’t be surprised if Zilla is under contract with a major promotion by this time next year. Everyone assumes WWE, but why not AEW, TNA, or MLW?