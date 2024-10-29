AEW Collision rating: FTR vs. Rush and Dralistico

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 321,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s show had 346,000 viewers and a 0.10 rating. Collision ran against college football and the second game of the World Series, though it’s worth noting that Friday’s Smackdown had minor increases compared to the previous week in both viewership and the key demo. One year earlier, the October 28, 2023 edition of AEW Collision delivered 472,000 viewers with a 0.13 in the 18-49 demographic for MJF vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship.