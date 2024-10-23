What's happening...

AEW Dynamite in Salt Lake City (reports needed), last week’s Dynamite and Collision poll results and grade, Carmella, Ron Harris, Don Harris

October 23, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite is live tonight from Salt Lake City, Utah at
Maverik Center. The show features Mark Briscoe vs. Chris Jericho in a Ladder War for the ROH Championship. Jake Barnett and I are swapping Dynamite and Smackdown coverage again this week, so join Jake for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. Jake’s same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a F grade in our post show poll from 47 percent of the voters. A finished second with 26 percent of the vote. I gave Dynamite a C- grade.

-Saturday’s AEW Collision received a F grade in our post show poll from 43 percent of the voters. B finished second with 21 percent of the vote. I gave Collision and Battle of the Belts XII a combined B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-A very happy milestone birthday to the love of my life Christina.

-Ron and Don Harris are 63.

-Carmella (Leah Van Dale) is 37.

