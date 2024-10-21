NXT TV preview: The Halloween Havoc go-home show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane vs. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson

-Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer vs. two members of Fatal Influence

-Oba Femi vs. Luca Crusifino

-Tatum Paxley vs. Jaida Parker

-NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Cole Custer appears

Powell’s POV: Halloween Havoc will be held on Sunday in Hershey, Pennsylvania at Giant Center. NXT will be live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).