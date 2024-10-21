WWE Raw, Powell’s Q&A audio show, Horace Hogan, Bryan Clark, Beulah McGillicutty, Shotzi, Saraya Knight, Toni Storm, Butch Miller, Scott Hall, Road Warrior Hawk, Mike Graham

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center. The show features Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Title. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Birthdays and Notables

-Horace Hogan (Michael Bollea) is 58 today.

-The late Butch Miller of the Bushwhackers and Sheepherders tag team was born on October 21, 1944. He died at age 78. His family chose not to disclose the cause of his death.

-Bryan Clark turned 61 on Sunday. He also worked as Wrath and Adam Bomb.

-Beulah McGillicutty (Trisa Laughlin) turned 56 on Sunday

-Shotzi (Ashley Urbanski) turned 33 on Sunday

-The late Scott Hall was born on October 20, 1958. He died at age 63 on March 14, 2022.

-Saraya Knight (Julia Hamer-Bevis) turned 53 on Saturday. Knight is the mother of AEW performer Saraya (f/k/a Paige).

-Toni Storm (Toni Rossall) turned 29 on Saturday (and is still timeless).

-Road Warrior Hawk (Mike Hegstrand) died of a heart attack on October 19, 2003 at age 46.

-Mike Graham took his own life at age 61 on October 19, 2012. Mike’s father and son also took their own lives.