AEW WrestleDream poll results for best match and overall grade

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view event received a majority A grade from 35 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 24 percent of the vote.

-47 percent of our voters gave the best match of the show honors to Will Ospreay vs. Ricochet vs. Konosuke Takeshita in a three-way for the AEW International Title. Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship finished second with 30 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett gave the show a C+ grade, and I gave it a B grade. Jake and I both felt that Danielson vs. Moxley was as the best match and agreed that it came down to a style preference and that the Triple Threat was also very good.

Last year’s AEW WrestleDream received an A grade from 61 percent of the voters and B was a distance second with 19 percent of the votes. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.