What's happening...

AEW WrestleDream poll results for best match and overall grade

October 16, 2024

CategoriesAEW News Dot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view event received a majority A grade from 35 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 24 percent of the vote.

-47 percent of our voters gave the best match of the show honors to Will Ospreay vs. Ricochet vs. Konosuke Takeshita in a three-way for the AEW International Title. Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship finished second with 30 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett gave the show a C+ grade, and I gave it a B grade. Jake and I both felt that Danielson vs. Moxley was as the best match and agreed that it came down to a style preference and that the Triple Threat was also very good.

Last year’s AEW WrestleDream received an A grade from 61 percent of the voters and B was a distance second with 19 percent of the votes. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.