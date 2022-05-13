05/13 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: The Bloodline responds to RK-Bro’s unification challenge, Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the Smackdown Women’s Title, Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler and Natalya for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, Riddle vs. Sami Zayn, Kofi Kingston vs. Butch

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: The Bloodline responds to RK-Bro’s unification challenge, Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the Smackdown Women’s Title, Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler and Natalya for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, Riddle vs. Sami Zayn, Kofi Kingston vs. Butch, and more (23:32)…

Click here for the May 13 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.