AEW Dynamite results (10/16): Barnett’s live review of Mercedes Mone vs. Queen Aminata for the TBS Title, Christian Cage vs. Jay White, Shelton Benjamin vs. Lio Rush, WrestleDream fallout

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 263)

San Jose, California at SAP Arena

Aired live October 16, 2024 on TBS

A video package aired that showed Jon Moxley giving a motivational speech to his crew. He spoke about how he hated what AEW had become. He wanted AEW to be a land of opportunity, but it had become a land of egos and he can’t stand it anymore. He said he would burn it down and plant a new forest if he had to, and if you wanted to come with them, you could. But if you don’t, get out of the way or get destroyed. He looked at the camera and stated what the new paradigm is, and it’s very simple, you work for me now.

In the arena, Adam Cole’s music hit and he headed towards the ring. Cole started his storytime, and told his old crew of Roddy, Mike and Matt that he had to do it on his own. He said he could talk about his long recovery to get to the ring, but he didn’t think anybody wanted to hear it, and instead he would talk about the worst person he’s ever met MJF. Cole said he learned that sometimes you have to fight evil with evil, and that MJF would tell him that he betrayed him for no reason, but that wasn’t true.

He then said everyone is now seeing the real MJF, the guy who he’s always been behind closed doors terrorizing AEW while he pretended to care about it. Cole called MJF fake from head to toe, including his hair. He called MJF a scared, insecure little boy. Cole told everyone to go on social media and trash MJF, because he pretends he doesn’t care, but he’ll be crying in his hotel room. He then said the locker room agrees with what he’s saying, and said he wanted to talk about them.

Cole said the locker room is full of guys who are going to lead AEW in the future, and it makes him sick that some of them might look at MJF and see a path to success. He called following that path misery and loneliness, and swore with every fiber of his being that everybody hates him. Cole said he hated him, and everything he stands for. He said he hated how he looked and how his voice sounds, and the fact that he had to share the same building with him. Cole then said they were going to fight, and demanded MJF come to the ring now and they could make it happen.

MJF’s music hit, but he never walked out. Instead, he appeared on the screen. MJF said he learned a lot in his young career, including that there are a lot of jackals in Pro Wrestling and he learned not to trust anyone. Then Adam Cole came along and taught him something different, but then stabbed him in the back and created a void that can never be closed again. MJF said he can’t trust again, and he knows Cole wants nothing more than to beat him within an inch of his life. He then said he would never get him in the ring, and he would continue to dangle the carrot of revenge in front of him to torment him.

Cole then replied that he knew MJF better than anyone, and he promised with every fiber of his being that he would give him the greatest ass beating of his life and make him wish they never met. Cole posed on the stage and then walked to the back.

Chris Jericho was interviewed backstage after WrestleDream by Renee Paquette. Video played of his match with Mark Briscoe, and he tried to cast the chaos of the match as Mark cheating to win. He demanded a rematch, and said he would become the two time ROH Champion, just like Jay Briscoe. Mark was then interviewed, and said Jericho was known for making stupid statements. He could let that slide, but he can’t abide by him using his brother’s name. Mark challenged Jericho to a Ladder War match next week. FTR then walked into the picture, and Briscoe said hey would take care of Big Bill and the bad apple.

In the arena, FTR made their entrance. They were followed by Big Bill and Bryan Keith.

1. FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) vs. Big Bill and Bryan Keith: Harwood and Keith started the match. Keith got a hot start with a lariat and a big boot. They then exchanged chops and Dax went on the attack with a suplex. He made a tag to Wheeler, who performed a springboard attack into the ring. Keith managed to land a scoop slam in response, and made a tag to Big Bill. He backed Wheeler up into the corner and landed some big slaps to the chest.

Wheeler slipped out of another slam attempt and landed a dropkick. He hit the ropes and got caught in a Bossman slam by Big Bill…[c]

My Take: A solid video package opener from Moxley. I’m not thrilled about the idea of some kind of promotional war, because they rarely work long term, but at least he’s not serving some higher power like Shane McMahon or something. Cole’s promo was solid, but navigating the character changes between himself and MJF was always going to be messy and this was no exception. They have their work ahead of them.

Big Bill missed a splash attempt into the corner and Wheeler was able to make a tag to Dax Harwood. He landed punches on both Bill and Keith. He attempted a lariat on Bill, but he didn’t budge and leveled Harwood with one of his own. Bill then went for a powerbomb, but Harwood blocked it and Wheeler made the save by coming off the ropes with a dropkick. Bill was staggered, but he clubbed Wheeler and landed a powerbomb on Harwood anyway. Keith tagged in to make the cover, but Wheeler broke it up. Bill and Wheeler fought on the floor, and Wheeler landed a tornado DDT.

Back in the ring, Harwood and Wheeler landed the Shatter Machine on Keith and got the win.

FTR defeated Big Bill and Bryan Keith at 8:40.

La Faccion Ingobernable was shown watching the match on television. The Outrunners then made their way to ringside. They celebrated and shook hands before having an 80s pose off. In the back, The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn were interviewed by Renee Paquette. Billy Gunn said they were going to the gym because they had the best bodies in AEW. Caster and Bowens started talking about racking up more wins and how they wanted more and more, but they were interrupted by MVP and Shelton Benjamin. MVP said when they were ready to get serious, he wanted to have a conversation with them. He handed them a business card and walked off.

In the ring, Justin Roberts said the next contest was for the TBS Championship. Mercedes Mone made her way to the ring with Kamille. We then saw a video of the backstage interaction that set up this match where Queen Aminata told Mercedes she was rude. Queen Aminata then made her ring entrance.

2. Queen Aminata vs. Mercedes Moné for the TBS Championship: Aminata mocked Mercedes early on, which angered Mone. They traded some pinfall reversals early on for some fast two counts. Aminata then landed a fallaway slam to show off her power. She attempted to follow up with a baseball slide on the apron, but Kamille pulled Mercedes to safety. Aminata then landed a headbutt to Kamille, which allowed Mercedes to regain her composure and send Aminata into the steps. She then delivered a running knee strike with Aminata’s head resting against the steps…[c]

My Take: The opening match was fine, but it was just kind of there. I’m hoping Mercedes can find her groove in AEW soon. She’s an incredibly talented performer but she hasn’t popped off the screen in AEW in the same way and it would be nice to see her regain that swagger and confidence.

There were a couple of mechanical issues, but they quickly regained control with a slick Air Raid Crash from Aminata. She then attempted a backslide for a two count. Aminata followed up with a wicked swinging neck breaker for a near fall. She then applied a submission, before using a body scissors to roll Mercedes around the ring. Aminata continued the offense with a suplex. She then charged into the corner, but Mercedes got her feet up. She then landed a double knee strike.

Mercedes followed up with a backstabber into a Statement Maker, and got the submission win.

Mercedes Moné defeated Queen Aminata at 8:49

After the match, we saw a WrestleDream video package that focused on The Young Bucks vs. Private Party. Both teams were then interviewed backstage at the same time by Renee Paquette. Private Party congratulated them and said they almost had them, and wanted another opportunity. Matt Jackson admitted he was wrong about them being midcarders, and they took them to the limit.

Nick then spoke up and said they weren’t getting another shot and they were done with them. Stokely Hathaway then walked up and chided them for not accepting him in their corner at WrestleDream. He said they had been in AEW since the Obama Administration and had nothing to show for it. He offered his services again, and said they would remain bums without him, and thought Zay was more of a singles star anyway. They looked at each other after he walked off and said if that’s what it takes….[c]

My Take: Another title defense for Mercedes, but I never bought into Aminata posing any threat. She needs a hot program to wake up her character and the TBS Title.