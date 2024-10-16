10/16 Flashback – Dot Net Flagship (15 Yrs Ago – 10/09/2009): Booker T’s blow-up backstage in TNA, Lashley-Samoa Joe Bound for Glory hype, lack or rising stars in ECW, Kurt Angle’s backstage rep

CategoriesDot Net Audio Flashbacks Free Dot Net Podcasts PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Today we present the Dot Net Weekly flagship podcast from 15 years ago this week (10/9/2009) featuring Jason Powell and Rich Twilling discussing a variety of topics including Booker T’s blow-up backstage in TNA and the context of what he was upset about, revisiting the Steve Austin-Brock Lesnar controversy compared to the Booker situation, thoughts on dead weight on rosters and whether to clear them, Kurt Angle’s backstage rep in TNA, Lacey Von Erich backstage notes, Ric Flair craving spotlight as he ages, Raw vs. Smackdown framing for Survivor Series, the Raw guest host gimmick, the lack of rising stars in ECW due to WWE leaning on veterans, TNA Bound for Glory 2009 hype including build for Samoa Joe-Bobby Lashley and whether they should have touched before the PPV first-time match-up, and other topics.

