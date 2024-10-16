NXT TV rating: Je’Von Evans vs. Wes Lee vs. Ethan Page for a shot at the NXT Championship at Halloween Havoc

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 639,000 viewers for The CW network, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com.. The viewership count was down from last week’s 874,000 viewership total.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demo, down compared to last week’s 0.24 rating. NXT ran against an MLB American League Championship Series game that delivered 5.398 million viewers for TBS. The game was a factor, but it’s worth noting that the two previous NXT shows featured advertised appearances by main roster WWE talent, whereas none were advertised for this episode. One year earlier, the October 17, 2023 edition of NXT delivered 798,000 viewers and a 0.23 rating on USA Network.