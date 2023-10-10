NXT TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s loaded show that runs head-to-head with AEW Dynamite

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.
-Carmelo Hayes (w/John Cena) vs. Bron Breakker (w/Paul Heyman)
-Cody Rhodes “makes a major announcement”
-Asuka vs. Roxanne Perez
-Butch, Ridge Holland, and Tyler Bate vs. “Gallus” Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, and Wolfgang in a Pub Rules match
Powell’s POV: The first 30 minutes of the show will be ad-free. WWE is teasing something involving Undertaker, as they have added a “gong” to the end of the ad for this episode. AEW Dynamite will also air tonight with a “Title Tuesday” themed edition. It should be a fun night. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
