NXT TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s loaded show that runs head-to-head with AEW Dynamite

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Carmelo Hayes (w/John Cena) vs. Bron Breakker (w/Paul Heyman)

-Cody Rhodes “makes a major announcement”

-Asuka vs. Roxanne Perez

-Butch, Ridge Holland, and Tyler Bate vs. “Gallus” Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, and Wolfgang in a Pub Rules match

Powell’s POV: The first 30 minutes of the show will be ad-free. WWE is teasing something involving Undertaker, as they have added a “gong” to the end of the ad for this episode. AEW Dynamite will also air tonight with a “Title Tuesday” themed edition. It should be a fun night. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).